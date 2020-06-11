NEEDTOBREATHE Announce First New Album in Four Years, 'Out of Body' – 96five Family Radio

Grammy Award nominees ​NEEDTOBREATHE​ have officially announced the release of their forthcoming album ‘​Out of Body​’, due to hit shelves on ​August 28​. The trio have also given audiences the first taste of the new record, with stadium-sized anthem ‘​Hang On​’.

Following on from the bands critically acclaimed album ‘​Hard Love​’ which was the band’s ​first ARIA Charting album and hit ​No. 2 on the US Billboard 200​, ​‘Out of Body’​ marks the band’s first album in four years, and a return to their musical roots.

“​The last record was a bit of a departure, sonically. To a fan that’s been around for a long time, this feels like home. If you’re a fan of the Americana or the rock version of NEEDTOBREATHE, you’re going to be excited about this record” said ​Bear Rinehart. ​ “​We’re really excited about this record. I think it has a lot to offer the world right now.”

At a time when the future seems more uncertain than ever before, ​NEEDTOBREATHE​ have leaned heavily on their past, with ‘​Out of Body​’ playing with the themes of ​childhood innocence​, ​self-growth, reflection​ and the ​freedom of youth​.

On ​Out of Body​, the platinum-certified trio—​Bear Rinehart​ [vocals, guitar], ​Seth Bolt​ [bass, vocals], and ​Josh Lovelace ​[keys, vocals]—​examine life​, ​family​, and ​friends​ through a youthful prism. Across 11 brand new tracks, the trio take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also ​first-time fatherhood and the future​, over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy.

After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, built on trust and openness, the songs organically came to life.

“This recording process was about sharing an experience, and you really have to be vulnerable to do that. ​ ​Confesses Bear ​“​It’s really hard to be innocent if you don’t feel safe, or trust the people around you.

“​We’ve experienced a lot of fresh inspiration, ​ ” ​adds Seth​. “​It’s been a season of learning. Bear didn’t hold anything back in terms of writing about life: all of the beautiful things and the most tragic things that have happened in the past four years. I’m really proud of the statement the record makes.”

Australian fans of ​NEEDTOBREATHE​, who flocked to the bands previous Australian tour by the tens of thousands and helped ​NEEDTOBREATHE​ achieve their first ARIA chart placement, have also been given their first official taste of the record with new single ‘​Hang On’.

‘Hang On’​ sees the group collectively firing on all cylinders. Energetic guitars charge towards a stadium-size refrain as nostalgic lyrics grasp for a memory of fleeting bliss.

“​Teen love gets a bad rap sometimes, but those emotions are as strong as any you’ll ever have,” ​ observes Bear. “Don’t forget how hopelessly you went into those situations and how all-in you were. Look back for a minute and remember the things that made you who you are. ​ ”

“We got in the studio and recorded ‘Hang On’ together. During this pandemic, the message of hanging on is on people need to hear. We needed to hear it ourselves.”