Powderfinger Release First New Music in a Decade – 96five Family Radio

Following the release of a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their seminal album Odyssey Number Five, Powderfinger today unveil their highly anticipated new single and video ‘Day By Day’, their first new music in a decade.

Initially recorded during sessions for the band’s fifth album, Vulture Street (2003) at 301 Sydney, ‘Day By Day’ is the first single from a forthcoming album of unpublished material.

“Day by Day was never completed until we opened the archives and went sniffing around for tracks that had never been released,” says vocalist Bernard Fanning, “we never even really had a rough mix of it as we had obviously decided at the time that it didn’t quite fit with the rest of the songs on that album. Looking back now, I’m not sure why and I’m actually amazed we didn’t find a place for it on the record. Once we found it, we had Nick Didia remix it and get it into shape.

“Like a few other songs on Vulture Street, it deals with the temporary nature of life and is a call to live in the moment, to be present.”

The accompanying video for the track, is a nostalgic look at Powderfinger’s incredible 20+ year career, with insights into backstage moments, cameos from long time crew and snapshots from some of their favourite performances.

Powderfinger’s seven studio albums produced songs that have become ingrained in the Australian psyche. Tracks like My Happiness, These Days, Sunsets, On My Mind, Burn Your Name and Pick You Up became the soundtrack for a generation.

The band’s trophy cabinet holds five number 1 albums, 18 ARIA Awards and 3 APRA Awards to name a few. They’ve appeared in triple j’s Hottest 100 an incredible 22 times including two #1 spots for These Days (1999) and My Happiness (2000).

With millions of album sales in Australia alone, Powderfinger continue to captivate millions of listeners every month across streaming services and radio.

In April 2010, Powderfinger announced they were calling it a day. The band embarked on their Sunsets Farewell Tour, playing to over 300 000 people along the way, and on 13 November 2010 they played their last gig. That is, until May this year when they picked up their instruments to present a one-off streamed gig ‘One Night Lonely’. The performance had the simple aim of bringing a smile to as many faces as possible in these uncertain times. The charity performance raised over half a million dollars for Beyond Blue and Support Act. It was simultaneously viewed by over 90,000 people on its premiere and has since been viewed over 810,000 times.

On 4 September 2020, the band released a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Odyssey Number Five, celebrating the album that propelled Powderfinger into the stratosphere.

‘Day By Day’ follows this anniversary release. Fans can tune into the premiere of the music video here.