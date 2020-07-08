Sidewalk Prophets - Music For The Outcasts – 96five Family Radio

Listen to the full interview with Dave Frey (pictured above second from right).

“We’re so excited about it” exclaims Dave Frey down the phone line from Nashville.

The Sidewalk Prophets frontman is buzzing about the recent release of ‘The Things That Got Us Here’, the bands first release in five years.

It’s been a long time between drinks for the Nashville four piece. Their 2015 album ‘Something Different’ was met with radio airplay in abundance, and saw the group performing alongside artists like Natalie Grant, Tenth Avenue North and American Idol finalist Danny Gokey.

But in 2016 the group encountered a shake up when founding member Ben McDonald stepped off the stage to focus on serving behind the scenes in management and songwriting.

“It’s just been so long coming” says Dave, “I’ve gotten married and had a child in that time, it’s been a long journey.”

The release of the album has brought a sense of not only relief and joy to the band, but to their many fans, who Dave says are really their extended family.

“We call our fans a great big family and we’re all doing life together. Before the pandemic hit we had a special show booked at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to say thank you to our fans. We gave away free tickets which were all claimed within an hour! The big thing that we miss at the moment is the face to face interaction with our fans because they are our family.”

With that attitude it’s no surprise that the main theme behind the Sidewalk Prophets latest musical effort is one of togetherness.

“This album is for the outcasts – all of us have at one point felt unseen or rejected in life. The first single ‘Chosen’ is based on 1 Peter 2:9 that says ‘you’re a chosen people, God’s special possession’. When you realise that’s who you are, then you can go out and be a light to others. Chosen is a song for everyone to ensure they know that they’re deeply loved.”

I mention that it’s a similar philosophy to the British band Queen who felt they were four misfits playing to all the other misfits.

Dave agrees saying that “there’s something truthful in music. The gift of music calls to our hearts and souls, especially as outsiders. We feel the community and family nature of music, and I think that’s such an important thing to our band.”

And in that spirit of giving back to their fans, Sidewalk Prophets have re-jigged their special thank you gig at the Ryman Auditorium. The gig will still be going ahead, just without an audience, but live streamed for free on Facebook.

So if you want to catch a special gig from one of the most historic venues in the US, you can join in on the Great Big Family Reunion Show. It will be streamed live on Friday July 10th at 10am (Brisbane time). Check out the Sidewalk Prophets Facebook page for more details.

‘The Things That Got Us Here’ is out now on Curb, and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.