Tuesday Tunes - Dami Im's 'Paper Dragon' – 96five Family Radio

Tuesday Tunes – Dami Im’s ‘Paper Dragon’

By Lachlan SandsTuesday 22 Sep 2020Tuesday Tunes

Dami Im

Main Image: Dami Im.  Listen: Dami chats with Tim Charles about her new song.

After hearing that Eurovision 2020 would be cancelled, Dami Im made the decision to release a song she had been working on for quite a while. Had the competition gone ahead, we think she’d be a winner with Paper Dragon! Tim Charles sat down with Dami to have a chat about her newest track and her latest mini-tour that she’s embarking on.

The song speaks about self-worth and having a positive view of ourselves.

“It’s a fun song, it has a positive message about believing in yourself. I wanted to release a song that wasn’t too serious. I think that’s what people are needing right now. We don’t need any more sadness in our lives right now.” – Dami Im on ‘Paper Dragon’

You can hear the full interview at the top of this page.

‘Paper Dragon’ is available on all platforms and can be heard on your 96five! To see the full list of Tuesday Tunes, head to the highlights section of our Instagram page.

