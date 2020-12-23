 [WATCH] Virtual Choir Sings ‘Behold Our God’ – 96five Family Radio

[WATCH] Virtual Choir Sings ‘Behold Our God’

Staff and Students from University Christian groups across Australia joined together in a virtual choir to sing the uplifting song, ‘Behold Our God’.

By 96five Wednesday 23 Dec 2020

By: Akos Balogh

The staff and students are all affiliated with the Australian Fellowship of Evangelical Students (AFES), which had its live streamed National Conference just recently (and where this was first shown).

It’s professionally made, and well worth a watch:

Article supplied with thanks to Akos Balogh.

About the Author: Akos is the Executive Director of the Gospel Coalition Australia. He has a Masters in Theology and is a trained Combat and Aerospace Engineer.

