for KING & COUNTRY Announce Live Concert Film – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Thursday 18 Mar 2021

Main Image: for KING & COUNTRY live in Brisbane in January 2019 (Justin Rouillon).

On March 26th at 10am (AEST), four-time Grammy Award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY will be showcasing the for KING & COUNTRY: The Live Concert Film – a full-length concert performance from the duo’s internationally acclaimed Burn The Ships World Tour.

The one-hour concert special will give fans an exclusive perspective of the band’s last arena show before the COVID-19 pandemic, giving a close-up view of the incredible live show that the duo has become known for.

From intimate backstage moments to passionate singalongs with the sold-out audience, this is the most complete chance to see the Aussie boy’s fully produced live spectacle.

for KING & COUNTRY: The Live Concert Film will be available to view on for KING & COUNTRY’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

“We’ve really missed performing and seeing all of you over the last year,” Joel and Luke Smallbone share. “But, in that time, we’ve been working hard to put together the concert film for you all! So, mark your calendars, lets share some music and together let’s step into a new day.”

for KING & COUNTRY brought Burn The Ships to fans across the globe, selling out concerts across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore.

Burn The Ships produced three No. 1 singles, including the multi-week hits “Joy” and “God Only Knows,” the latter of which has accumulated over 50 million YouTube views.

Fresh on the heels of the concert special, the band will be releasing Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations) – a deluxe version of the duo’s GRAMMY winning album of the same name.

Starting with the now legendary collaboration with Dolly Parton in 2019 for the duo’s platinum selling No. 1 track “God Only Knows,” Joel and Luke Smallbone have spent the last two years bridging gaps and achieving togetherness with their cross-genre collaborations.

The 17-song project includes guest appearances by Dolly Parton, Timbaland, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, and more.

for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of Brisbane brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, have won four GRAMMY® Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards and a Billboard Music Award.

In 2020, Joel and Luke partnered with The Salvation Army as they embarked on A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour. Not only did the drive-in tour gather toys for families in need it proved to be one of the industry’s most successful of the COVID era.