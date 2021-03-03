Innovation Key for 2021 Queensland Music Awards – 96five Family Radio

Appearing for the first time is the Innovation category, alongside the return of the Children's Music and Emerging Artist Of The Year Awards.

By 96five Wednesday 3 Mar 2021

Main Image: L-R Sahara Herald, (formerly of the Big Day Out), Hope D and Bernard Fanning at the 2020 QMA’s. Photo: Aimee Catt.

Taking place at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Wednesday 5 May 2021, QMusic and the annual Queensland Music Awards (QMAs) are thrilled to announce a new award category with the Innovation Award.

Currently tallying an astounding number of artist submissions from all over the state, the QMAs also unveil the impressive and extensive list of 100+ industry professional judges who will determine the finalists and winners of the biggest and most diverse list of award categories QMusic has ever presented.

With almost 1000 artist song submissions, and directors sending in more than 100 music video submissions, the 2021 QMAs marks the highest ever number of submissions and nominations on record.

Music CEO, Angela Samut said, “The quantity and high-calibre of song and music video submissions that have been submitted for this year’s QMAs is testament to the talent, resilience and relentless passion of Queensland musicians and their teams.

We are so proud to see the level of artistry, storytelling and music that our industry has continued to create over the past 12 months where most have experienced, and continue to experience, unprecedented hardship.

QMusic has introduced the Innovation Award as acknowledgement to artists and businesses that have managed to create new ways of doing business to not only survive, but thrive in 2020 and beyond.”

Presented by QMusic, the new Innovation Award will highlight the impressive and diverse work of individuals and businesses across the music industry who have risen to the challenge of 2020 with notable resilience, purpose and innovation.

The 2021 Innovation Award is open to public and self-nominations from all music industry businesses, organisations, artists or individuals who innovated in the Queensland music space in 2020, giving people the opportunity to nominate themselves and spotlight their own achievements, or alternatively tip their hat to someone they know who deserves recognition. Judges will assess the Innovation Award nominations on Innovation, Uniqueness and Creativity, Practical Application, Profit, Sustainability and Potential Longevity.

The Innovation Award winners will be announced live at the Queensland Music Awards ceremony on Wednesday 5 May. Public and self-nominations are open now at the QMA website.

Also appearing for the first time this year is the Contemporary Classical category, and the returning Children’s Music and Emerging Artist Of The Year Award; first introduced last year to recognise the valuable contributions made by Queensland’s newest and most promising musicians.

The inaugural Emerging Artist Of The Year was awarded in 2020 to Brisbane’s Hope D (pictured in main image) who has since gone on to place in triple j’s Hottest 100, released her debut EP ‘Cash Only’ to critical acclaim, and is about to embark on her debut sold out national tour.

Finalists will be announced, and tickets for the QMAs will be available to purchase in late March 2021.