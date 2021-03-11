Keith Getty Mentoring the Next Generation of Hymn Writers and You Could Be One of Them – 96five Family Radio

The 2021 International Hymn Writing Collective aims to develop the skills of writers who seek to compose congregational songs.

By 96five Friday 12 Mar 2021

Getty Music have opened registrations for their second International Hymn Writing Collective. The music company, founded by hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty, is inviting interested hymn writers and musicians to join the program which aims to develop the skills of writers who seek to compose congregational songs.

The program will include a series of seminars with extended Q and As and one-on-one coaching calls allowing participants to have their song critiqued. Top songs will be showcased during masterclasses and the winning songs will go on to be performed and recorded at this year’s Sing! Global conference.

The first Hymn Writing Collective held in 2020, drew over 200 songwriters from across the globe.

Looking to expand on the results of the last collective, Keith Getty OBE said, “Our hope is to help great songwriters who are passionate about building up their local churches through song to hone their creative gifts”.

“We believe that great hymns share a deep theology and are vital for the health of the church. Writing these songs to serve your local church is an important ministry.”

The upcoming program will draw on the history of hymn writing to explore and develop new ideas for the future of hymns to serve the global church. Each session will be led by experienced hymn writers including Keith and Kristyn Getty, Andrew Peterson (Is He Worthy), Matt Papa and Matt Boswell (His Mercy is More), Matt Merker (He Will Hold Me Fast) and Jordan Kauflin (All I Have Is Christ).

Codirector of the program Matt Merker said, “One of the most exciting things about the Hymn Writing Collective is the sense of connection and synergy with songwriters around the globe”.

“Meeting hymn writers from Australian, Indonesia, South Africa and so many other places and experiencing their creativity has brought a new sense of energy and focus to our songwriting efforts,” he said.

Australians who took part in the 2020 Hymn Writing Collective also spoke positively of the impact that the program had on them.

APRA award-winning screen composer Michael Dooley said, “I have been composing Christian songs, jazz, classical and film music for over four decades, but I learned so much from the Getty Music Hymn Writing Collective. The course material encouraged me to take my writing to a new level, melodically, lyrically and theologically”.

Joseph Rana who took part in the 2020 program from Western Sydney added, “The program itself wasn’t simply just a songwriting 101 but helpful insight from accomplished hymn writers on how the church can be served through hymn writing”.

“It leaves fledgling writers such as myself excited for the future of church music and to proclaim a more complete and biblical view of who God is in song,” Joseph said.

Registrations are now open for the 2021 spring semester (US) and will close on March 15, with the program to begin on March 17. Two course options are available.

The basic package includes written feedback on one song, exclusive access to one live webinar and a subscription to The Art of Songwriting – an online course featuring Keith Getty and Stuart Townend.

The premium package includes exclusive access to live webinars and Q and A, one-on-one coaching sessions, written feedback on two original songs, a one year subscription to singglobal.com, membership to a closed group with other participants and registration for the Sing! Global Conference 2021.