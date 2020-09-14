Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman Reunite for 'Long Way Up' – 96five Family Radio

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at ‘Long Way Up’, an epic new motorcycle series, produced by and starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

The documentary series reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.

McGregor and Boorman first met on the set of The Serpent’s Kiss in 1997, and with their mutual interest in motorcycles, they immediately became biking buddies. Weekend riding trips eventually gave way to bigger dreams, with the friends starring in two motorcycle adventure documentaries – 2004’s ‘Long Way Round’ and ‘Long Way Down’ released in 2007.

‘Long Way Round’ saw the duo travel from London to New York, via Eastern Europe, Mongolia and Russia before flying to Alaska and travelling through Canada and crossing the USA from west to east.

The pair got back on the bikes three years later for ‘Long Way Down’ travelling from John o’ Groats in the north of Scotland, through eighteen countries in Europe and Africa to Cape Town in South Africa.

The first three episodes of ‘Long Way Up’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWires in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico.

Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians. The team will also be joined by the original cinematographers Claudio Von Planta and Jimmy Simak.

‘Long Way Up’ premieres Friday, September 18 on Apple TV+.