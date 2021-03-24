Easter, Sharing the Story & Resources to Help You – 96five Family Radio

This Easter, we have the opportunity to show people Jesus: a way out of fear and into faith, from chaos into peace.

By Natalie Bennett Wednesday 24 Mar 2021

The gospel — literally meaning, good news — in action! We hope you find these resources helpful in equipping you to share your faith with your family and friends this Easter season.

God has always made a way. Ultimately, we know, Jesus died and rose again to make a way for all of us to be connected in relationship with our Heavenly Father. Being a part of what He’s doing on the earth and giving us power through His Spirit to accomplish it.

“I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” John 14:6 (NASB)

This Easter, we have the opportunity to show people Jesus

To show them a way out of fear and into faith, from chaos into peace, from isolation into community, and show them a way from despair into hope.

We can do this by sharing our stories (or testimonies) of what God has done in our lives, and how we have seen that although times maybe challenging we have seen Jesus make a way in our lives, with the people around us…. even if this looks like an sms, phone call, email or video call.

But sometimes sharing your journey of faith can be a challenge…so we’ve gathered some resources to help and encourage you in sharing your story of hope this Easter season.

Watch & Share ‘The Chosen’

The Chosen is the first-ever-multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus. Created outside of the Hollywood system, The Chosen allows us to see Him through the eyes of those who knew him. No matter where you are at in your journey with Jesus Christ, this TV show is for you.

About Season 1: A charismatic fisherman drowning in debt. A troubled woman wrestling with real demons. A gifted publican ostracised by his family and his people. A religious leader struggling with his beliefs. See Jesus through the eyes of those who met Him.

Watch The Chosen

Bringing Faith to Work

Excerpt from an interview with Dan Widdowson – an actor, artistic director, writer and now award-winning film maker, with his production company on the NSW Central Coast.

The accolades perhaps reflect the singular focus Dan’s been able to bring to his craft recently, which previously he’d divided with his role as a youth pastor.

“From 2006 to the last few years, I was always balancing the two,” said Dan, “but I lived on Norfolk Island for a little while, and when I was there I ran a youth group and a drama group.”

“I found that the youth group kids were very good at giving the right answers, and doing what they should be doing and saying what they should be saying, but the drama group was real and raw. There’s a vulnerability when you have to perform in front of other people…and I loved the genuine relationships and the realness.

“But I’m not forceful with my faith because I’ve found just being myself opens up fantastic conversations…”

“I thought, ‘Oh I don’t have to do this church [work] anymore, ‘cause all I want to do is build real relationships with people and tell stories, and I can do that all through Salt House.”

Asked whether he wants to intentionally bring who he is as a Christian into the Hollywood environment or keep them separate, Dan said, “Yes my faith is faith, and my art is my art…but I’m fairly liberal with the roles that I play and the movies that I’m in, because they open up great conversations.

“I’m very real, and I’m myself, and when I chat to anyone on set or away I don’t pretend to be anything I’m not. But I’m not forceful with my faith because I’ve found just being myself opens up fantastic conversations…and [on sets where I’m playing a difficult character] it’s surprising how being your genuine caring self can make a really big difference, and friendships will last from that as well.”

From a conversation on Hope 1032’s Power Lunch with Laura Bennett, listen to the the full interview here.