The Easter Story | Grow Your Faith & Share the Good News of Jesus – 96five Family Radio

We've gathered together some Easter resources to help you grow, no matter where you are in your faith journey.

By 96five Wednesday 24 Mar 2021

Do you have questions about Easter?

That’s a great place place to start! We’ve gathered a number of videos and podcasts from friends of 96five that will help you find answers.

Do you want to know how you can have a new beginning?

God is offering us a real relationship with Him. If you’ve already asked the big questions about Easter and you want to know how to accept God’s offer, pray the prayer on our A New Beginning page and let us know so we can support you in your new beginning.

Get a Free REAL HOPE ‘The Road to the Cross’ Easter Devotional

If you would like a copy of The Road to the Cross booklet mailed out to you ASAP, let us know and it will be on its way!

Do you want resources to help you share the good Easter news with your family and friends?

We have pulled together a variety of stories, videos and other resources to help you share and have conversations with others about the joy of a relationship with Jesus this Easter.