When you have a Bible Verse for Every Situation

By 96five Network Contributors Friday 1 Dec 2017

Bible and cup of Coffee

Excuse me, this is fashion now? Lean not on your own understanding. There’s always that one lady who has a bible verse loaded and ready for every situation imaginable.
And if ever there was one that she didn’t know how to handle, simply ask the Lord for wisdom and he will give it.

Related Articles

World Day of Prayer 2018 – Suriname

Kallangur Water Tower Showing True Community Spirit!

Radio: The most trustworthy media according to a national survey

Rory Steyne, Personal Guard to Nelson Mandela Reflects on Mandela’s Ability to Forgive

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

When you have a Bible Verse for Every Situation

It’s the 96five ‘Silly Season Sale’

Movie Review: The Man Who Invented Christmas

Movie Review: Justice League

It’s Christmas with your 96five – check out what’s on!

Help stuff the bus with Christmas goodies for families in December!

Overcoming your FOTO Aversion

Thank you, Brisbane!