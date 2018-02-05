National Day of Prayer is this weekend – is your church registered?

By Christie MannMonday 5 Feb 2018Sunday Celebration

National Day of Prayer

96five is proud to support the National Day of Prayer when churches join together in praying for our country.

This Saturday, you can connect with Christians across Australia as we seek wisdom in unity and pray for our nation, our communities and our families.

Warwick Marsh is the national co-ordinator of the National Day of Prayer.  He spoke with 96five’s Alex Milne during ‘Sunday Celebration’ about celebrating the diversity in the Australian church as we worship and pray together…

Register your involvement at https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.au/

