6 Comforting Bible Verses for Hard Times

By: Brittany Ann

Have you ever gone through a really tough season in life? A time where everything seemed to be going wrong and you didn’t know what God was up to?

We all do at times.

And it’s during times like these when it’s just so vital to have several comforting Bible verses for hard times to hold on to.

After all, when we start to feel like we’re the only one struggling through a tough season, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and feel alone.

But when we cling to some powerful Bible verses for hard times, that’s when we know we are NOT alone and that God does know what He’s doing.

That’s when we’re able to have faith and hope that we WILL overcome our obstacles and get through the tough seasons.

These are six of my absolute favourite comforting verses for hard times. I hope they’ll really encourage and strengthen you through whatever you’re facing right now.

But don’t just read them once and forget all about them — that won’t do you any good!

Read them, memorise them, meditate on them, believe them, claim them over your life with confidence — and see what an amazing difference they make!

Encouraging Bible Verses for Hard Times

1. Romans 8:28

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

2. Philippians 4:13

I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

3. Psalm 34:17

The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles.

4. Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you;

do not be dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you and help you;

I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

5. Psalm 27:1

The Lord is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid?

6. Psalm 46:1

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.

Article supplied with thanks to Equipping Godly Women.

About the Author: Brittany is a wife, a mother of three, a writer, author, teacher, and lover of Jesus!