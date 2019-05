A Journey Of Healing From Depression By 96five Network Contributors Tuesday 30 Apr 2019

Lauralee Berrill’s twin girls tragically died shortly after being born prematurely in 1998.

She was left grieving and suicidal, yet hoping there was more. Lauralee shares her journey of healing from depression, suicidal thoughts and a low self-image.

That’s Lauralee Berrill author of the book: Beautiful Courageous You.