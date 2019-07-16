Let a Miracle Do the Talking – 96five Family Radio

Maybe that’s all your experience is, just a story. The truth is that when God’s Spirit begins to move, and people are walking in the power of the Holy Spirit the miraculous can become the norm rather than the exception. The Bible tells us that Jesus performed miracles so that people would believe in Him and the same was true in the early church. What better way to introduce someone to Jesus than through a miracle?

So if that was the case then, is it possible for miracles to do the same today? The answer is YES!! You may have never prayed for someone and seen God heal them, but the Bible says:

“If you have faith when you pray for sick people, they will get well.” — James 5:15

But what does this look like? It can be as simple as the next time someone tells you that they are sick or your family member is unwell, you can offer to pray for them and believe for healing. It can also be as crazy as going up to the next person you see with a broken arm or a stranger in a wheelchair, putting your hands on them and praying for a miracle. Either way, Be specific and ask for a miracle.

People are surprisingly open to the idea of prayer when they are facing illness or challenge, even if they don’t typically claim to believe in God. All you need to do is pray with faith and expectation, then leave the rest up to God.