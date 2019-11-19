 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are On Their Way! – 96five Family Radio

Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are On Their Way!

By Justin RouillonWednesday 20 Nov 2019

96five and OCC Team

Thanks Brisbane for your support of Operation Christmas Child!

The shoeboxes had been piling up in the 96five foyer for the last few weeks as listeners went about packing gift filled shoeboxes.  Those shoeboxes are now on the way to kids all over the world, and will bring smiles and joy to those who would otherwise miss out on a gift at Christmas.

96five was one of many drop off points around the city, and yesterday the team from Operation Christmas Child collected 341 shoeboxes to add to their tally!

OCC team member flexes muscles.

Loading shoeboxes is a great workout!

Next year Operation Christmas Child will be celebrating their 30th birthday, and have delivered a staggering 168 million shoeboxes to over 100 countries in that time.

The shoeboxes will bring hope to children who are affected by war, poverty, famine, natural disasters and sickness.

Whether you dropped off your shoebox at 96five or one of the other locations in Brisbane, thank you for showing kids in developing countries some love this Christmas.

Shoeboxes in trailer

314 shoeboxes left the 96five studios, en route to kids in developing countries.

Related Articles

Pack a Shoebox and Bless a Child in Need!!!

Fill a shoebox with love and fill a child’s heart with hope

It’s Almost Time to Deliver your Shoeboxes!

Shoebox Sunday is THIS WEEK – October 29!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – Get A Haircut & Get A Real Job

Concert Review – Michael Sweet (Stryper)

A Balanced Approach to Parenting

Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are On Their Way!

For The Woman Who’s Always Falling Short

Christianity: It’s No Blind Faith – John Dickson on the Latest Historical Evidence for Jesus’ Life

96five Presents Rend Collective Live In Concert – Tickets Available Now!

KNS Catchup – Wide Awake in BrisVegas