Pray For Rain As The Drought Crisis Worsens – 96five Family Radio

As Australia battles the worst drought on record spare a thought for those on the frontline.

Our farmers and agricultural workers, their families and their communities are locked not just in a battle with the elements, but are also battling the human toll that the drought has brought.

Men in regional areas are twice as likely to die by suicide than their urban counterparts.

Every part of the country has experienced some level of drought over the past few years, with many areas such as northern New South Wales and southern Queensland experiencing their driest conditions on record.

Many towns are on the brink of running out of water. For other towns who have run out they are reliant on water being trucked in daily. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting a hot and dry summer, with no let up to the drought in sight.

During October Christian leaders and Australian churches have been praying and fasting for Australia.

The Canberra Declaration have been asking people of faith to not only pray for rain, but to ask themselves how they can offer practical assistance to regional Australia and bless the bush. The partner organisation is Western Air Care Ministries, who provide feed as well as food vouchers to farmers in need.

If you or someone you know needs help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.