The Voice from the Heart of Darkness – 96five Family Radio

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

We expect to see God in beauty, praise, and joy. We expect to see God in light. But what happens when all we see is darkness?



A great and strong wind tore into the mountains and broke the rocks in pieces… but the Lord was not in the wind; and after the wind an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; and after the earthquake a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire; and after the fire a still small voice (1 Kings 19:11-13, NKJV).

When the Children of Israel arrived at Mt Sinai, they were terrified. Later, Moses, remembering that event, said to the people, “You heard the voice from the heart of the darkness, while the mountain was blazing with fire” (Deuteronomy 5:23, NLT).

Around fifteen hundred years later, there was darkness on a hill outside Jerusalem. It was truly the heart of darkness, for there on that hill, the Son of God brutally died as a victim of the hatred of this world.

There, from the heart of darkness, came the greatest revelation of God ever given to this world. There, God announced mercy and grace for this world. They had witnessed darkness vanquished by love.

Perhaps your relationship is crumbling. Perhaps sin has you in its deepest grip. Perhaps the doctors have told you that your time is short. There is a special blessing when you can hear the voice of God even from the heart of darkness.

From the heart of the darkness, God speaks to you of his faithful love for you. He speaks of strength and victory. He speaks of a future that is far, far better than your past. Will you trust him?

Eli’s Reflection: Read 1 Kings 19:7-13 carefully. Notice how the voice of God is heard, not in glory, but in stillness; not amid drama, but amid peace. Yet it is heard in the midst of devastation. Reflect on what this means.

Article supplied with thanks to Dr Eliezer Gonzalez.

About the Author: Dr Eli Gonzalez is the Senior Pastor of Good News Unlimited and the presenter of the Unlimited radio spots, and The Big Question.