Being a Light in the Dark For Others – 96five Family Radio

Being a Light in the Dark For Others By 96five Network Contributors Friday 24 Jul 2020

By now you’re very likely sick of hearing about, reading about and possibly even worrying about the virus that has thrown the globe into a state of panic.

Unfortunately, short of unplugging from the world completely and cutting ourselves off from society, none of us can escape the fact that COVID-19 is a real and present issue being faced by each, and every one of us.

Countries have closed their borders, nations instructing entire populations to stay indoors and governments, businesses and individuals wondering what effect this crisis will have both now, and in the future.

It might be easy to give in to the fear and react by focusing on self-preservation, but is that really the best we can do when faced with difficult circumstances?

The Bible describes followers of Jesus as being like a ‘city on a hill’. We’re called to be light in dark places.

The global COVID-19 crisis is casting a vast shadow. In the face of the darkness that is causing so much confusion and hopelessness in our communities, we can be light-bringers. Whether this means we practically reach out to those who are fearful and in need of help, or we speak words of comfort and hope, we need to shine bright.

More than ever our families, friends and neighbours need to hear that there is a God who loves them.

While knowing Jesus isn’t an insurance policy against difficult times, He is comfort and peace in the midst of challenge and a reassurance that we’re never alone.

Article supplied with thanks to The Journey by yesHEis.

About the Author: Donna is a thinker, feeler and writer who’s just trying to be more like Jesus. yesHEis provides various resources to help share your faith in relatable ways.