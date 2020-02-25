Get Over Yourself! – 96five Family Radio

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

I have a very good friend who frequently says to me, “Eli, get over yourself!” I couldn’t count the number of times he has said this.



‘When they went across the lake, the disciples forgot to take bread. 6 “Be careful,” Jesus said to them. “Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees.”

7 They discussed this among themselves and said, “It is because we didn’t bring any bread.” 8 Aware of their discussion, Jesus asked, “You of little faith, why are you talking among yourselves about having no bread? 9 Do you still not understand? Don’t you remember the five loaves for the five thousand, and how many basketfuls you gathered? – Matt 16:5–9

What he means is that I have a natural tendency to make things about me instead of others, and often instead of God! I struggle with this in my Christian life. That’s why this person is such a good friend. He pinpoints my weaknesses with laser-point sharpness and holds me accountable.

The disciples had the same problem. Jesus has been trying to teach them about the Bread of Life, and they don’t understand what he is talking about. Jesus has just warned them about the yeast of the Pharisees and the Sadducees (i.e. their false teachings), and the disciples talk among themselves and ask,

It is because we didn’t bring any bread? (v.7)

For the disciples, it’s all about them and what they have done or haven’t done.

Jesus overhears them and asks them why they are talking among themselves? How it can be possible that they still don’t understand? He refers to them as having “little faith.”

Then he reminds them about how has provided bread for multitudes – that he is the great provider of Bread.

Whatever may be your need today, don’t let it run around in you head pointlessly! Don’t “talk among yourselves”! It’s not about you! It’s about Jesus.

Talk to Jesus about it. He is the Great Provider.

Jesus loves to give his children bread!

Article supplied with thanks to Dr Eliezer Gonzalez.

About the Author: Dr Eli Gonzalez is the Senior Pastor of Good News Unlimited and the presenter of the Unlimited radio spots, and The Big Question.