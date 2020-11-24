Pandemics, Plans and Expectations – 96five Family Radio

Social distancing, restrictions, unemployment..our world has changed. But one thing has not – the love of God for humanity expressed through his son, Jesus.

By: Steve Grace

Forget the former things;

do not dwell on the past.

See, I am doing a new thing!

Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?

I am making a way in the wilderness

and streams in the wasteland.

— Isaiah 43:18-19

There is an emotional fatigue that we all have experienced as we head into the last months of 2020.

It has been a difficult year, one we could not have imagined… and yet here we are still believing things may one day get back to some sense of ‘normal’. Truth is it will never be ‘normal’ again…. We are all required to make the most of this post – pandemic world we now live in. Our world has changed.

But one thing has not changed. The love of God for humanity expressed so wonderfully through the life, death and resurrection of His son Jesus. That will never change. He sent His Holy Spirit to fill our lives with the hope of heaven and the will to keep believing. The Bible is filled with the goodness and grace of God for humanity. Keep reading it every day!!

Don’t focus on the negative stuff. The world and all its corruption and politics is bound for hell. But we are not of this world… so don’t get bogged down with the pollution of planet earth.

Be refreshed by the very present and living power of the Lord. He is with us! He is for us! He is our healing and our hope. Like rain falling on the dry and parched desert lands is the goodness of God over our lives. Don’t ever give up.

About the Author: Steve is an international award winning Australian Country Gospel artist. With twenty albums and a million miles of concert tours behind him, Steve tours everywhere from remote villages in the South Pacific to country towns across the ‘Great Southland of the Holy Spirit’.

