The Cross - A Billy Graham Easter Documentary – 96five Family Radio

The coronavirus pandemic has changed what church looks like within the space of a few short weeks.

The Easter weekend has always seen church attendance soar, as Australians join together to remember the message of the cross. With many churches moving to live streaming and internet broadcasting, this Easter will look very different, as Christians mark the most important date in our calendar in lounge rooms around the country.

There’s also plenty of other resources out there and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has produced a 30 minute documentary called The Cross. The film is an encouraging and timely video capturing Billy Graham’s last message to the world, and is a great tool for your church to tell people in your community about Jesus, who said “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6, NKJV).

Since Billy Graham’s historic Australian 1959 crusades, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has been committed to bringing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Australia and New Zealand. It is the love of seeing lives committed to Christ that keeps them motivated and working towards fulfilling the Great Commission.

You can watch The Cross below, and to find out more about the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association you can visit their website.

The work of Billy Graham is carried on by his son Franklin Graham, who also heads up the international relief agency Samaritan’s Purse, and grandson Will Graham.