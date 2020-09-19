The National Solemn Assembly Will Pray for Healing of the Land – 96five Family Radio

Nine years in the making, the National Solemn Assembly will unite First Nations people and other Australians in a weekend of prayer.

The event is being led by indigenous elder Pastor Peter Walker and facilitated by the National Council of Churches and the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

The National Solemn Assembly will run over the weekend of September 26th and 27th and like everything else during this pandemic season will take place over Zoom video conferencing.

The theme for the assembly will be ‘For The Healing For The Land’, with Pastor Walker saying the prayer event will help to unify the country.

“The body of believers is black and white, Asian, Indian and every other type of nationality. This is not about black and white – it’s more than that; this is about the nation coming into wholeness.”

Pastor Peter is calling on Australians to pray together in churches, in their homes, or on country as the National Solemn Assembly lifts the nation up before God.

This time of prayer will feature various Indigenous Christian leaders joined by various Non indigenous Christian Leaders helping lead prayers for the Healing of the Land with a strong emphasis on Repentance and an end to the pandemic in the nation.

You can join the National Solemn Assembly any time you are able, on Saturday September 26th and Sunday September 27th via Zoom.

You can join the Zoom meeting by clicking on this link (meeting ID: 776881184).

If you have never used Zoom, or need a refresher, you can view a tutorial here.