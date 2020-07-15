We’re Not in the Same Boat, But We Are in the Same Storm – 96five Family Radio

We’re Not in the Same Boat, But We Are in the Same Storm By 96five Contributors Wednesday 15 Jul 2020

By: Sabrina Peters

We’re not all actually in the same boat – but we are in the same storm. For some, the last few months have been tumultuous and terrifying.

They’ve lost loved ones (even multiple), faced financial hardship and experienced pain from every angle. Others have been fighting to save lives on the frontlines, led countries and made huge decisions. Yet others, (like me) have had to wrestle with an array of different pressures and faced confusion, confinement and social isolation: But, for the most part – safe, healthy and together. These are just some of my current contemplations.

COVID-19 will be remembered very differently depending on your personal experience. More importantly the meaning you give it.

Largely, your experience is shaped by your internal narrative and attitude. There’s a lot we can’t control right now, but one thing we can, is our outlook and what we choose to focus on.

“So keep your thoughts continually fixed on all that is authentic and real, honourable and admirable, beautiful and respectful, pure and holy, merciful and kind. And fasten your thoughts on every glorious work of God, praising him always.” Philippians‬ ‭4:8‬ ‭(TPT‬‬)

It may look different, but everyone is facing some kind of challenge.

Don’t compare what you’re going through to your neighbour. Comparison will either make you feel proud or disappointed. Just because they’re not fighting the same battle as you, does’t mean they aren’t fighting any at all.

Compassion for those around us goes a long way.

“He always comes alongside us to comfort us in every suffering so that we can come alongside those who are in any painful trial. We can bring them this same comfort that God has poured out upon us. And just as we experience the abundance of Christ’s own sufferings, even more of God’s comfort will cascade upon us through our union with Christ.” 2 Corinthians 1:4 (TPT)

Faith and love in action goes even further!

“Little children (believers, dear ones), let us not love [merely in theory] with word or with tongue [giving lip service to compassion], but in action and in truth [in practice and in sincerity, because practical acts of love are more than words]. 1 John 3:18 (Amplified)

Prayer is our lifeline. It changes us and it changes our circumstances.

“To get the nations back on their feet, we must first get down on our knees.” – Billy Graham

“My people, who are called by My Name, humble themselves, and pray and seek (crave, require as a necessity) My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear [them] from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14 (Amplified)

Even if you feel like you’re sinking remember who’s in your boat!!

“If your heart is broken, you’ll find God right there; if you’re kicked in the gut, he’ll help you catch your breath.” Psalm 34:18 (The message)

“Now may God, the source of great endurance and comfort, grace you with unity among yourselves, which flows from your relationship with Jesus, the Anointed One.” Romans 15:5 (TPT)

Jesus not only calms the storm, but He comforts you in the midst of it!

He is always faithful and working all things together for good. I recently spoke with a young woman who lost her grandma. Her words verbatim. “We are doing much better today. Surrounding ourselves with one another, remembering the good times and knowing that God is our comforter!” Whoever you are, whatever “boat” you’re in. Praying for you. May you know that He is with you.

Article supplied with thanks to Sabrina Peters.

About the Author: Sabrina is a writer, pastor and relationships blogger. She is passionate about Jesus and changing the way people think about God & sex.