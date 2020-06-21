What Is God Saying in the Midst of My Pain? – 96five Family Radio

By: Tania Harris

What is God saying to us in the midst of our pain? In this episode of the God Conversations podcast, we’re talking about the questions we ask when life goes wrong. Some people say you shouldn’t even ask God the why question, but that’s what we’re going to do in this episode. We’re talking about how asking God questions is an act of intimacy, what God’s heart is in the midst of our pain and suffering and what to do when there seems to be no answers at all.

There was a song that hit the top of the charts in the early 1980s – first in Australia and then in the US. It was re-released in Australia in 2004 and spent a long time at the top of the charts again, this time hitting the charts in Ireland as well. The song was called what about me?

What About Me?

It isn’t fair,

I’ve had enough,

now I want my share…

It’s a song that asks a lot of questions from a position of pain. Somehow, the lines of this song resonated with thousands of people around the world – perhaps because when we find ourselves going through hard times, we end up asking the same sorts of questions. What about me? What about God? and What about them?

It’s often difficult to hear God’s voice when we’re in pain. His gentle compassionate words don’t always penetrate our moments of agony and confusion. The goal of this episode is to help you to see what God has said to other people in their pain – biblical figures like Job and Joseph – so that you can be open to hearing him in the midst of yours. We’re praying for you even as you listen to this podcast. May you feel the presence, comfort and wisdom of the Holy Spirit and may you be open to hear what the Spirit is saying to you. He may not have direct answers for your pain right now, but he is an expert in knowing how to respond to it, having been there himself.

Listen: God Conversations with Tania Harris – What Is God Saying in the Midst of my Pain?

Article and podcast supplied with thanks to God Conversations.

About the Author: Tania Harris is a pastor, speaker, author and the founder of God Conversations.