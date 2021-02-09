 200 Millions Views: BibleProject Founders Captivating World – 96five Family Radio

200 Millions Views: BibleProject Founders Captivating World

BibleProject’s videos have clocked up over 200 million views and counting, and they’ve recently launched a free educational platform.

By 96five Contributors Wednesday 10 Feb 2021

By: Laura Bennett

For hundreds of years, Christians and those curious about following Jesus have used the Bible as a text to live by. Although, with a combination of books, prose style and cultural nuances it can be a complicated read that takes time to interpret well.

Theologian Tim Mackie and ‘Architect of Ideas’ Jon Collins have been working to the make the Bible easier to understand, for over six years now, as the co-founders of BibleProject – a multimedia theological production company that uses modern day storytelling tools to effectively communicate the ancient truths of the Bible.

Tim and Jon say they want to help people better understand the Bible, not as a handbook to live by but as a brilliant work of narrative and poetic literature that all points to Christ and his teachings.

dig deeper into the bible in 2021
Source: Supplied / BibleProject Facebook

 

Since their inception, BibleProject’s videos have clocked up over 200 million views and counting, and they’ve recently launched an educational platform that offers seminary level biblical studies classes – for free.

More than a resource for curious minds and bible studies though, Tim and Jon say they want to help people better understand the Bible, not as a handbook to live by but as a brilliant work of narrative and poetic literature that all points to Christ and his teachings.

Tim and Jon spoke with Laura Bennett about what makes the Bible so intriguing, why it applies to modern-day life and how it helps us navigate issues from racial injustice to euthanasia.

As Tim explained: “Jesus is more beautiful and compelling, and the Bible is more sophisticated, and beautiful and compelling, than most of us ever realise and assume. When we can allow it to be what it is made to be, get ready for perpetual surprise”.

BibleProject Behind-the-Scenes

tim mackie storyboarding on a whiteboard
Source: BibleProject Facebook

 

bibleProject team working
Source: BibleProject Facebook
jon collins doing a voiceover
Source: BibleProject Facebook
animation being created on computer
Source: BibleProject Facebook

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.

