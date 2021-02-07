7 Verses to Uplift a Mother’s Heart – 96five Family Radio

To all the mumma’s out there, this is for you! A standing ovation of praise and gratitude for all your service and sacrifice.

By: Sabrina Peters

To all the mumma’s out there, this is for you! A standing ovation of praise and gratitude for all your service and sacrifice (most of which is largely unseen), a big warm hug from one tired woman to another and a perspective-shifting injection of His beautiful word over your life.

I get it, motherhood can feel like rollercoaster of sleepless nights and trying tantrums. But, right smack bang in the middle of the chaos (or the few minutes of calm) remember you’re graced to do this!

Here are 7 verses to uplift any tired heart or weary soul.

1. YOU ARE CHOSEN

I love what 1 Peter 2:9-10 says,

“But you are the ones chosen by God, chosen for the high calling of priestly work, chosen to be a holy people, God’s instruments to do his work and speak out for him, to tell others of the night-and-day difference he made for you—from nothing to something, from rejected to accepted.”

You have been chosen. God could have picked anyone to raise your child, but He didn’t. He chose you! He did so strategically and thoughtfully. You’ve also been chosen to love, lead and nurture. Not just your child, but yourself. So don’t doubt yourself. Don’t question your worth. That’s a slap in the face to the one who created you. Be confident in your skin, don’t succumb to the curse of comparison. Embrace every part of who you are and submit every gift and talent to who He is.

2. YOU ARE SEEN

Author Nicole Johnson recounts discovering this for herself one night when one of her friends gave her a book of cathedrals. She soon realised that no one could recall who built the many great cathedrals around the world. These builders gave their whole lives for a work they would never see finished and made great sacrifices all the while expecting no credit. The passion of their building was fuelled by their faith that the eyes of God saw everything.

It was almost as if I heard God whispering to me, “I see you. I see the sacrifices you make every day, even when no one around you does. No act of kindness you’ve done, no sequin you’ve sewn on, no cupcake you’ve baked, no last minute errand is too small for Me to notice and smile over. You are building a great cathedral, but you can’t see right now what it will become. But I see.”

When I choose to view myself as a great builder—instead of Invisible Mom—I keep the right perspective.

The author of the book went so far as to say that no cathedrals could ever be built in our lifetime because there are so few people willing to sacrifice to that degree. I disagree. As mothers, we are building great cathedrals. We cannot be seen if we’re doing it right—which is why we may feel invisible some days. But one day, it is very possible that the world will marvel, not only at what we have built, but at the beauty that has been added to the world by the sacrifices of invisible mothers.

“She gave this name to the Lord who spoke to her: “You are the God who sees me,” for she said, “I have now seen the One who sees me.” – Genesis 16:3 (NIV)

3. YOU HAVE PURPOSE

“So here’s what I want you to do, God helping you: Take your everyday, ordinary life—your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognise what He wants from you, and quickly respond to it.” — Romans 12:1 (MSG)

Whether we are mothers or teachers, nurses or artists, students or lawyers, we can live out our purpose right where we are, right now. It simply requires us to surrender to God our everyday. Our everyday routines, duties, and opportunities. What may seem mundane becomes magnificent when submitted unto Christ.

4. YOU MATTER TO HIM

“Casting all your cares (all your anxieties, all your worries, all your fears upon him, for he cares about you (with deepest affection, and watches over you very carefully).” — 1 Peter 5:7 (AMP)

God knows you, and He cares about you. Like a good Father He doesn’t want you to carry your burdens on your own. Whatever you are worrying about today, let Him have it. His yoke is easy and His burden is light. His shoulders are bigger than yours and so is His heart for you. Why not take a moment to cast you cares upon Him right now.

5. YOU CAN WALK IN PEACE

“Don’t be pulled in different directions or worried about a thing. Be saturated in prayer throughout each day, offering your faith-filled requests before God with overflowing gratitude. Tell him every detail of your life, then God’s wonderful peace that transcends human understanding, will make the answers known to you through Jesus Christ.” – Philippians 4:7 (TPT – The Passion Translation)

Let worship and prayer displace your worry as you keep your eyes on Him. His promise is peace even in the midst of the roughest storm.

6. YOU’RE INVITED TO SEEK

God doesn’t hide things from us, He hides things for us and you’ve been invited to seek.

“Seek more of his strength, Seek more of Him! Let’s always be seeking the light of his face! For though a thousand generations may pass away, He is still true to his word. He has kept every promise he made to Abraham and to Isaac.” – Psalm 105:3

As you read that verse may the echo of your heart be, “I will seek”. His promise to us is as we seek Him we will find Him. It’s not always easy to get down time as a mum, let alone quiet time with God, but don’t let the difficulty of it stop you from it.

I know when I first became a mum I struggled big time with not being able to do my regular devotional and quiet time in the morning. All I wanted in the mornings was an extra hour of uninterrupted sleep (can anyone relate?) I quickly realised that my “seeking God” needed to look different because my life looked different now. I regularly started spending time with God at night when my babies had gone to bed, or while they napped throughout the day (if I wasn’t in need of one too ha!) The car also became a place of solace, with worship and preaching feeding my spirit as we drove. Never stop seeking, He is waiting to be found!

6. YOU’RE BECKONED TO FOLLOW

“Give me a revelation of your ways, So I can enjoy the reward of following them fully! Give me an understanding heart so I can passionately know and obey your truth. Guide me into the paths that please you, for I take delight in all that you say. Cause my heart to bow before your words of wisdom, and not to the wealth of this world. Help me turn my eyes away from illusions. So that I pursue only that which is true; drench my soul as I walk in your paths. Reassure me of your promises, for I am your beloved, your servant who bows before you!” – Psalms 119:33 (TPT)

God has given us His word as a roadmap, but His Holy spirit is our tour guide. Don’t stop following His lead. Let His word light up the way, and His spirit empower you to walk it out. Keep your eyes fixed on His gaze, He is not just walking beside you, He has walked before you and laid out the path that you should take.

7. YOUR PRAYERS HAVE POWER

The heartfelt and persistent prayer of a righteous man (believer) can accomplish much [when put into action and made effective by God—it is dynamic and can have tremendous power] — James 5:16 (AMP)

Prayer changes things, so never stop praying lovely mumma!

In closing, may the words of Andy Stanley put courage in your bones and remind you of the incredible privilege and huge responsibility is it to raise a child.

“Your greatest contribution to the Kingdom may not be something you do, but someone you raise.”

