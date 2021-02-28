God’s No Dictator, He’ll Only Go Where He’s Invited – 96five Family Radio

God’s no dictator, he won’t force his way into any area of your life. He’ll wait until he’s invited.

By 96five Contributors Monday 1 Mar 2021

By: Sabrina Peters

God’s no dictator, he won’t force his way into any area of your life. He’ll wait until he’s invited.

I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve blocked Him out of certain areas of my life far too many times.

A few years ago, I remember the Holy Spirt giving me a picture of what this looked like in my life personally.

I was standing on the front steps of a small house looking in. As I entered the hallway, some of the doors were open, bright and full of light, but many of the rooms were dim and dark guarded by a locked door.

As I walked down the hallway, more locked doors came into view, full of shadows and secrets.

Paralysing fear began to grip my heart. “I can’t open that one. What would god think? What would people think?”

Shame cascaded over me like a waterfall and a tangled knot of condemnation began to form in the pit of my stomach.

All of a sudden I felt someone take my hand. Standing beside me Jesus appeared, shining brightly like a million stars. Relief flooded my soul.

“Sabrina, it’s time to open every part of your life. God wants all of you, not just the good parts. My grace is more powerful than any of your failures.”

As we walked through the house, Jesus didn’t even touch the doors, they just began to fling open and light invaded every room.

In that moment I realised God has (and still does) want to enter every area of my life (the good, the bad, the broken) and fill it with his grace, truth, light and redemption.

It’s my job to let Him. Because He can’t actually go anywhere I don’t allow Him to.

So, friends, let’s keep opening ALL the doors and all the spaces of our life to His light, love and Lordship. After all, He didn’t call us out of darkness…to linger in the shadows.

Article supplied with thanks to Sabrina Peters.

About the Author: Sabrina is a writer, pastor and relationships blogger. She is passionate about Jesus and changing the way people think about God & sex.

Feature image: Photo by Philipp Berndt on Unsplash