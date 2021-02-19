 National Day of Prayer & Fasting 2021 – 96five Family Radio

National Day of Prayer & Fasting 2021

By 96five Friday 19 Feb 2021Sunday Celebration

The National Day of Prayer & Fasting will be held on Saturday 27th February 2021. 

In its tenth year, the theme is  to “Awake to Christ”, with the scriptural theme being found in Ephesians 5:14, “Wake up sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”  This year the focus is also on reconciliation, with Indigenous Christian Leaders to assist in leading the day.

Matt Prater is the pastor of New Hope Church at Kelvin Grove and has been involved with the National Day of Prayer & Fasting since the events inception.  He told 96five’s Alex Milne that the event has grown so much that it has become a movement stretching across the country.

“We started with 300 people in Parliament House in Canberra ten years ago – we invited a few politicians and some pastors and it was a wonderful day to break down denominational barriers.  We prayed for revival and prayed that God would wake up the church in this nation.  It’s grown every year to the point where this year we’ll even have 70 pubs from across Australia join in for the National Day of Prayer.”

Pastor Matt Prater

You can listen to the full interview with Pastor Matt in the audio player above.

To find out more or to register for the National Day of Prayer & Fasting, visit their website for all the information.

