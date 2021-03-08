When God Answers Back – 96five Family Radio

When we pray, we are usually talking to God. Telling God what we think we need. I doubt that many of us have heard God answering back.

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

“Who is this that questions my wisdom with such ignorant words? (Job 38:1–2, NLT).



But what if he did? We might be surprised!

King Hezekiah of Judah was dying, and he prayed for God to heal him. God answered his prayer. He lived 15 more years and they were wasted years that contributed to the downfall of Judah (2 Kings 20:1–6, 12–19). Praying that prayer was the worst decision of his life.

When the old apostle John was on the prison-island of Patmos, he was praying. Suddenly, the Lord decided to answer him, and he heard behind him “a loud voice like a trumpet” (Rev 1:10, NIV). John says that he fell at the Lord’s feet “as though dead” (v.17).

While Job had been complaining to God about his misfortunes, God suddenly answered him,

We should learn to pray in humility and submission to God’s will. God is able to answer back at any time and in any way he chooses. You need to be ready for it. – Eliezer Gonzalez

Eli’s Reflection: What’s your experience of answered prayer? I’m not talking just about how God has intervened in your life, but also about hearing God in your spiritual walk. I’d love to hear your responses. Send them to me and I’ll share them with others.

Article supplied with thanks to Dr Eliezer Gonzalez.

About the Author: Dr Eli Gonzalez is the Senior Pastor of Good News Unlimited and the presenter of the Unlimited radio spots, and The Big Question.