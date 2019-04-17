Four Prayers for Financial Help

By: Alex Cook

Prayers… defined as communion, conversation and fellowship with God. When financial challenges such as unpaid bills, rising debts and lack of provisions overcome you, it is always best to get down on your knees first before taking action.

Learn from the perfect example of Jesus Christ before He was arrested and crucified: He knelt down on His knees, bowed His head low and said a heartfelt prayer to God to glorify Him.

“After Jesus said this, he looked toward heaven and prayed: ‘Father, the hour has come. Glorify your Son, that your Son may glorify you. For you granted him authority over all people that he might give eternal life to all those you have given him. Now this is eternal life: that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent. I have brought you glory on earth by finishing the work you gave me to do. And now, Father, glorify me in your presence with the glory I had with you before the world began.’” (John 17:1-5, NIV). He even prayed for Peter that Satan will not harm him (Luke )!

So when financial obligations seem overwhelming, how should you pray for financial help? Here are prayers that you should utter when hopelessness and frustration tugs at your heart.

Say a Specific Prayer

You need to be specific—and clear—when you pray. If you notice the sick who wanted to be healed during the time of Jesus Christ, they always say a specific prayer. Here is a classic example in Mark (NIV), “‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Jesus asked him. The blind man said, ‘Rabbi, I want to see.’” If you are in debt, talk to Jesus Christ about it. If your creditor is hounding you every day, whisper a prayer of help to the Lord.

Say a Prayer for Wisdom

James 1:5 (NIV) says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” When you don’t know what to do and the road seems unclear to you, ask God for wisdom to lead you to the right direction He wants you to take and what you need to do in terms finding a solution to your financial crisis. When the Lord finally tells you what to do, act on it immediately.

Say a Prayer for Connections

The Lord speaks through His people and He uses them—whether believers or non-believers—to help you in whatever troubles you have. Pray that these connections can help you solve your problems and to conquer the financial giants blocking your path.

Say a Prayer of Contentment

The Apostle Paul, while in prison, learned to be contented in whatever he had. Philippians (NIV) says, “I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.” Learn to be content with what you have for the Lord will give you what you need.

These are just but four prayers to help you with your walk in the Lord. What’s important is a heartfelt prayer that’s sincere and compassionate with complete reverence to the Lord.

Article supplied with thanks to Wealth with Purpose.

About the Author: Alex is a licensed financial planner and the founder of Wealth with Purpose a Stewardship Ministry that helps Christians handle their money God’s way.