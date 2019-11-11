How Busy Mums Can Make Time for Daily Devotions – 96five Family Radio

By: Brittany Ann

Do you ever wish you could spend more time in the Word, but you’re just so busy taking care of your home and family that you don’t know how you possibly can?



Yeah, I’ve been there.

I’m not sure what it was about my youngest, but I was so exhausted when I was pregnant with her! And even after she was born, she did NOT want to be put down for a second!

It. was. exhausting.

Forget about trying to get anything done… It was all I could do just to keep the babies clean(ish), fed, and happy!

And even now that my kids are a bit older (school aged), it can still be a real struggle to fit it all in.

In fact, just this morning alone…

I have one kid home sick from school (and I totally forgot to call until the school called me wondering where he was! oops.)

I’m not even a disorganised, forgetful person. It’s just life!

There will always be more to do each day than we have time to do it, and if you’re waiting for the day when you have all the time in the world, you’re going to be waiting a long time.

You can’t wait until you magically have the time to get in the Bible or read a daily devotional book. It’s all about finding simple ways you can incorporate more time in the Word and in prayer into the life you already have — without all the stress, guilt or drama.

That’s why today, I wanted to share 5 Ways Busy Mums Can Make Time for Daily Devotions.

So no matter HOW busy you are or what you have on your plate today, you can always make time to be encouraged by God’s Word.

If you’re a busy mumma looking for a little bit of daily encouragement to remind you that you are not alone, and that God loves you and sees you right in the midst of your messy motherhood, you’ll absolutely want to check out this 365-day daily devotional to see if it might be just the encouragement you need today.

You can click here to find the book on Amazon, or be sure to read all the way to the bottom of the post, where I’m sharing my honest review!

How Busy Mums Can Make Time for Daily Devotions

It doesn’t matter HOW busy you are. You can always find at least a little time in God’s Word each day, if it’s truly important to you. And here are five quick and easy tips to help you do just that!

1. Set Realistic Expectations

Don’t try to wake up an hour earlier if you’re already up all night with sick kids or kids who don’t sleep through the night. And don’t try to set aside an extra hour each day, if you already feel stressed and overwhelmed as it is.

Spending time with God is NOT about checking off a box or meeting some made-up quota. It’s about honestly evaluating your life and what’s reasonable for you in this season.

Can you set aside 5 minutes? Is 15 a good fit for you? 30? 60? You want to choose a goal that will stretch you just a bit BUT that’s also realistic. It’s better to spend a little less time each day, but be able to do it consistently, than to set an impossible goal that just dooms you to failure. What can you reasonably commit to?

Also, you do NOT have to sit in silence to have a daily “quiet time,” especially when you have little ones at home that make that next to impossible.

Maybe it’d be easier to listen to an audio Bible in the car while you run errands or in your earbuds while you take the little ones on a bike/stroller ride around the neighbourhood. Get creative!

p.s. This is one thing I do love about “Mom Heart Moments: Daily Devotions for Lifegiving Motherhood.” Each day’s devotional (including a Scripture verse, encouraging reading, and any action steps or reflection questions) fits on a single page, so it doesn’t take up much time each day at all!

2. Get the Kids Involved

As a mum myself, I KNOW how hard it can be to get anything done or go anywhere when you ALWAYS have kids underfoot, making messes and being noisy.

That’s why one tip that works for a lot of mums is to get the kids involved!

Instead of trying to read your Bible by yourself in peace, why not find an easy translation and read it out loud to them? Many children will sit quietly for stories, and you’re edifying yourself AND them!

Alternately, maybe you announce “quiet reading time!” for everyone, and you get to read the Bible or “Mom Heart Moments” to yourself, while they read their own Bibles, read their own picture books, colour, or play with stickers at the table next to you.

It’s a win-win!

3. Be Willing to Take Time for Yourself

Alternately, if you prefer to have a bit of alone time with JUST you and Jesus every day — that’s totally fine too! You just need to be honest with yourself and your family about what you need and why.

(Personally, I’m a total introvert who NEEDS time alone every day to keep my sanity. We have learned this the hard way lol!)

So, where do you find this time? Here are a few ideas you might want to try:

Wake up a bit earlier or stay up a bit later (IF you aren’t already sleep-deprived)

Read your Bible over breakfast or lunch

Listen to an audio Bible in the car on your morning/afternoon commute

Take the kids to the park and let them play while you sit and read (or walk and listen)

Take turns doing bedtime with your husband. Either you can alternate days, or you can start the routine while he has time to himself, then he finishes the routine while you do.

Alternate childcare with a friend or neighbour

Let your children watch a favourite show or movie

Set a timer and insist your children must play quietly in their rooms by themselves until the timer is up

Keep the Bible in the bathroom, and read for a few minutes before you get in or after you get out of the shower

Give your children chores or homework to work on for a while while you read

If your kids are old enough, just hide in your room and lock the door for 15 minutes. They’ll be fine.

Yes, I have done every single thing on this list and more.

In fact, my little two are snuggled up on the couch together watching DuckTales right now… (They’re getting extra TV time today since my middle guy is sick)

We do plenty of fun things together every day, but Mum gets time to herself too.

4. Find Ways to Incorporate Scripture Into Daily Life

Of course, just because Mum should get time to herself each day doesn’t mean that it always happens that way! That’s why it’s so helpful to find ways to incorporate the Word and prayer into your daily life.

For example, you may want to tape Scripture verses up around your house in places where you’ll see them often, like above the kitchen sink, by the stove, on the bathroom mirror, or on a door.

This way, you can meditate on Scripture and remember to pray as you’re going about the tasks you do every day anyways.

You could play Christian praise and worship music as you clean the house, or wear Christian t-shirts and jewellery to help you remember to talk to God all throughout the day.

You can follow Christian websites so you get regular email reminders, or listen to Christian podcasts while you go about your day. In addition to the Equipping Godly Women podcast, Sally Clarkson has a Christian podcast for mums that’s really popular as well, called “At Home with Sally Clarkson and Friends.”

I’d definitely recommend either!

5. Make it Enjoyable!

And lastly — look for ways to make your daily Bible reading more fun and encouraging!

The truth is, if you approaching reading the Bible as a boring obligation you have to get through each day, you’re not going to be motivated to read it. So look for ways to make it fun!

This may mean joining a women’s Bible study, giving Bible journaling a try, or finding a great daily devotional for mums, you’re sure to love.

Which leads me to the brand new book I definitely want to tell you about… “Mom Heart Moments: Daily Devotions for Lifegiving Motherhood”

“Mom Heart Moments: Daily Devotions for Lifegiving Motherhood” Review

The latest book by Bestselling author and popular speaker and women’s ministry leader Sally Clarkson, “Mom Heart Moments: Daily Devotions for Lifegiving Motherhood” is a 365-day daily devotional designed specifically to help busy mummas know that they are not alone and that God sees them.

Each daily devotional includes a daily Scripture verse, an encouraging devotional from Sally Clarkson, and either an action step or reflection question at the end. AND the devotions are each only a page in length, so you always have time to stay caught up no matter how busy you are!

If you’re familiar with her work already, you already know Sally Clarkson is such a sweet “motherly” figure which fantastic advice for Christian mummas, and that’s exactly what you’ll find in this book as well.

NO judgement, no guilt, no shame — just real life, encouraging thoughts from an older woman of the faith who has been there, gets it, and now wants you to encourage you in your motherhood as well.

Pros:

Sally’s words are real, honest and encouraging for busy mums

The one-page-a-day design is realistic for even the very busiest of mummas

It will help you start your day on a very positive, encouraged, God-centered note!

A whole year’s worth of daily devotionals ensures you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with this one!

And you don’t have to start on January 1st, either. Just start with whatever day it is, and work your way back around.

Cons:

(Not really a “con,” but important to mention…) This book is NOT designed to replace your time in the Word.With only one verse each day, I’d still highly encourage mums to be in the actual Word itself as well. This is not a Bible study that helps you dig deeper into Scripture to understand it more fully, but simply Scripture-based encouragement and real life stories from Sally. Encouraging? Yes! A replacement for Scripture? No.

Overall, if you’re a Christian mumma who needs a little extra encouragement for your motherhood as you go about your very full days, I would absolutely recommend you to check out Sally’s latest book, “Mom Heart Moments: Daily Devotions for Lifegiving Motherhood”.

Are you a busy mum who wants to make time in the Word more of a priority each day? What tips do you use to help make sure you always have the time? Share in the comments below so we can all benefit!

