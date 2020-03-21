Andrew McLennan - Don't Be Afraid – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday March 22nd

There’s a lot of fear around at the moment. There’s global fear about the COVID-19 pandemic, but we all have things in our life that cause us fear.

Andrew McLennan is one of the pastors at 17 Mile Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks, and in this timely Family Worship message, reminds us that God has not given us a spirit of fear. You can listen to Pastor Andrew’s message in the audio player above.

17 Mile Church is a C3 church which is a movement with 500 churches worldwide. The church is located at 512 Seventeen Mile Rocks Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks. Service times are at 8:30 and 10:30 every Sunday mornings, and you can grab a coffee from The Deck Cafe afterwards.