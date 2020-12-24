Andrew Scott - 2020 Christmas Message – 96five Family Radio

Whatever our circumstances we can look at the original Christmas story and traditions to find encouragement and hope.

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Christmas Day 2020

2020 has been a challenging year for many people, for many reasons. Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major disruption and in many cases a tragic season in so many people’s lives.

In this Christmas message Andrew Scott reflects on the Christmas season, and that for many people it can be a difficult time. But whatever our circumstances we can look at the original story and Christmas traditions to find encouragement and hope. You can listen to Andrew’s message in the audio player above.

Andrew Scott is the pastor of City Lights Church – which is a new church that meets in Kedron. They meet every Sunday morning at 10:15 in the Promenade Studio on Glentanna Street, with free coffee and community from 9:30.

Andrew is married with three children, two cavoodles, and in his spare time loves drinking great coffee and mountain biking.