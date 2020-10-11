Andrew Scott - Belonging – 96five Family Radio

Andrew Scott believes that our church communities should be focusing on creating a place where people can belong.

By 96five Monday 12 Oct 2020 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday October 11th 2020

Belonging is one of the greatest human needs – a need for love and acceptance. Andrew Scott believes that our church communities should be focusing on creating a place where people can belong.

In this edition of Family Worship, Andrew compares this sense of community and belonging to the family dinner table.

Andrew Scott is the pastor of City Lights Church – which is a new church that meets in Kedron. They meet every Sunday morning at 10:15 in the Promenade Studio on Glentanna Street, with free coffee and community from 9:30.

Andrew is married with three children, two cavoodles, and in his spare time loves drinking great coffee and mountain biking.