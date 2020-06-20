 Billy Diehm - Comfort Zones – 96five Family Radio

Billy Diehm – Comfort Zones

By 96five Sunday 21 Jun 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – Audio On Demand – Sunday June 21st 2020

“I don’t know if you’ve ever done anything for the first time, or done something really scary and you were worried about what was actually going to happen.”

Billy Diehm is the minister at the Raceview Congregational Church in Ipswich, and explores the idea of stepping outside of our comfort zones.

Billy & Kylie Diehm from Raceview Congregational Church.

In this edition of Family Worship, Billy looks at the book of Acts, where Jesus tells his disciples that “you will be my witnesses, in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”  You can listen to Billy’s message in the audio player above.

Raceview Congregational Church was founded in 1869 and has been serving the Ipswich community for over 150 years.  They also operate the Raceview Soccer Club and the Raceview Congregational Kindy, as well as running a number of Playgroups through the week.

The church has been delivering online sermons through the coronavirus restrictions which can be found on their Facebook page.

Related Articles

Ruth Edwards – Living In Unity

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

Joe Kahn – The Message Of The Cross [Audio]

Paul Blom – What Do You Love?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Billy Diehm – Comfort Zones

The Letterbox Project: Connecting Isolated Australians Through Old-Fashioned Letters

3 Keys to Asking Better Questions

Christian Writer Timothy Keller Asks for Prayer After “Providential” Cancer Diagnosis

Savoury Scones Recipe

‘Electric Blue’ Goes Cuban, and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Turns Jazz, on Katie Noonan’s Latest Work

What the Final Class of 2020 Needs from You Right Now

Battle Cry 2020: Join the Brisbane Online Prayer Gathering This Wednesday Night