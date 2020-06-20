Billy Diehm - Comfort Zones – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – Audio On Demand – Sunday June 21st 2020

“I don’t know if you’ve ever done anything for the first time, or done something really scary and you were worried about what was actually going to happen.”

Billy Diehm is the minister at the Raceview Congregational Church in Ipswich, and explores the idea of stepping outside of our comfort zones.

In this edition of Family Worship, Billy looks at the book of Acts, where Jesus tells his disciples that “you will be my witnesses, in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” You can listen to Billy’s message in the audio player above.

Raceview Congregational Church was founded in 1869 and has been serving the Ipswich community for over 150 years. They also operate the Raceview Soccer Club and the Raceview Congregational Kindy, as well as running a number of Playgroups through the week.

The church has been delivering online sermons through the coronavirus restrictions which can be found on their Facebook page.