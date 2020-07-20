Cindi Windle - What is in Your Hand? – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – on Demand Audio – Sunday July 19th 2020

In this edition of Family Worship, Cindi Windle brings us a message about discovering what we can do with our talents and abilities to bring change in the world.

Ben and Cindi Windle are pastors of Lifeplace Church in Springwood. They began the journey of starting Lifeplace Church in Brisbane because they have a passion to see people discover Jesus, and to be a part of a church family that serves the community. They have a genuine love for people of all ages, and of all nationalities.

Find out more about Lifeplace online and physical gatherings at their website.

