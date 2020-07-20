 Cindi Windle - What is in Your Hand? – 96five Family Radio

Cindi Windle – What is in Your Hand?

By 96five Monday 20 Jul 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – on Demand Audio – Sunday July 19th 2020

In this edition of Family Worship, Cindi Windle brings us a message about discovering what we can do with our talents and abilities to bring change in the world.

Cindi Windle from Lifeplace Church.

Ben and Cindi Windle are pastors of Lifeplace Church in Springwood.  They began the journey of starting Lifeplace Church in Brisbane because they have a passion to see people discover Jesus, and to be a part of a church family that serves the community. They have a genuine love for people of all ages, and of all nationalities.

Find out more about Lifeplace online and physical gatherings at their website.

Related Articles

Ruth Edwards – Living In Unity

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

Joe Kahn – The Message Of The Cross [Audio]

Duncan Barlow – When Will God Answer My Prayer?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Chris Sebastian Takes Out ‘The Voice 2020’

Cindi Windle – What is in Your Hand?

Why You Should Let Go of Your Self-Esteem

Act Justly and Love Mercy

Jindi Cheese – World’s Best Cheese and It’s Aussie Christian Heritage

Should You Borrow to Buy a Car?

In the Push For Artificial Intelligence, Christians Must Speak Up, Says John Lennox

Let Yourself Be Loved