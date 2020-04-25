Denise Powell - A Different Perspective – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday April 26th 2020

“I knew the world had changed when I was in the supermarket a few weeks ago. I’d managed to get my hands on one tiny bottle of hand sanitiser – it was a moment of triumph – 45mL of liquid gold!”

That’s Denise Powell on the moment she realised that the coronavirus pandemic had arrived and how it had begun to change our behaviour.

On Family Worship this week Denise unpacks the Gospel of Luke, because Luke gives us a different way of seeing things. In fact, in Luke’s Gospel, helping people see is central to the ministry of Jesus.

Dr Denise Powell is a lecturer in New Testament Studies at Malyon Theological College and also at the Australian College of Ministries. Denise holds a Bachelor of Theology degree through Sydney College of Divinity. She completed an Honours program for the Bachelor of Theology through Malyon and completed a PhD with the University of Queensland.

If you love the gospels and would like to study them more closely, you may be interested in a 4 week course that Denise is teaching via Zoom beginning in mid-May. The course is titled Looking Sideways at the Gospels.

Why did Jesus need two attempts to heal the blind man from Bethsaida? Was he just having an “off” day? If Jerusalem is only a three day walk from Galilee, why did it take Jesus ten chapters to get there?

If the Gospels have become too familiar to you and you would like to read them from a fresh perspective, Looking Sideways at the Gospels might be for you. In this free 4 week interactive course, Dr Denise Powell will help you see the Gospels from a different angle. This live course will run via Zoom and will suit individuals and homegroups. It will be a mixture of short talks, group discussions, and opportunities for questions. 7pm-8:15pm Wednesday nights starting 13 May

Find out more at the Malyon College website.