Derek Peters - The Promised Land – 96five Family Radio

Derek Peters – The Promised Land

Sunday 7 Jun 2020

Family Worship On Demand Audio – Sunday June 7th 2020

By the banks of the Red Sea the Israelite’s were having the party of their lives.  They’d miraculously been led out of 400 years of slavery and were finally free from the tyranny of their oppressors.

While in slavery they would have dreamed of what freedom would look like, but the reality for slaves who have known nothing else – freedom is a whole new ball game.

Derek Peters from Gateway Baptist Church.

Derek Peters is the executive pastor of Gateway Baptist Church in Mackenzie, and in this edition of Family Worship brings us a message about living in freedom, which is the promise of God.  You can listen to Derek’s message in the audio player at the top of the page.

For 90 years Gateway Baptist has been sharing the life changing message of Jesus with people in their community, nation and world. Gateway is a church family where everyone who comes through the doors is welcome. Their main centre is in Mackenzie, but there are also Gateway campuses in Ormeau, the Redlands, Logan and the CBD.

Gateway is currently streaming their services every Sunday at 7:30am, 8am, 9:30am, 10am and 6pm.

