Duncan Barlow - An Example & Much More – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday September 27th 2020

What is at the absolute heart and crux of the Christian faith? This is something that is shared by the Apostle Peter in his first epistle, and in this edition of Family Worship, Duncan Barlow shares a message based on 1 Peter 2:21-25.

Duncan Barlow is the pastor of the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley. You can listen to Duncan’s message in the audio player above.

Duncan has been pastoring in Laidley and Hatton Vale for the past two years. Prior to this he had worked in a number of church and missionary roles including a stint in Indonesia.

If you’re in the area, you are more than welcome to visit either of the congregations. You can find more information about service times by clicking on the links above.