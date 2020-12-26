 Duncan Barlow - God Does Not Do Messy Years – 96five Family Radio

Duncan Barlow – God Does Not Do Messy Years

Duncan recounts all that 2020 has thrown at us - devastating bushfires, global pandemic, civic unrest, lockdowns and plenty more. 

By 96five Sunday 27 Dec 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday December 27th 2020

The final Family Worship message for 2020 comes to us from Duncan Barlow.  In this message Duncan recounts all that 2020 has thrown at us – devastating bushfires, global pandemic, civic unrest, lockdowns, the chaos that is US politics and plenty more.  It’s been a rough year!

Bus as Duncan reminds us – God does not do messy years.

Duncan Barlow is the pastor of the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley.  You can listen to Duncan’s message in the audio player above.

 

Duncan has been pastoring in Laidley and Hatton Vale for the past two years.  Prior to this he had worked in a number of church and missionary roles including a stint in Indonesia.

If you’re in the area, you are more than welcome to visit either of the congregations.  You can find more information about service times by clicking on the links above.

