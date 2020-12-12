 Duncan Barlow - Which Christmas Character Are You? – 96five Family Radio

Duncan Barlow – Which Christmas Character Are You?

Duncan Barlow winds his way back to the first Christmas to discover more about the people we meet in the original story.

By Justin RouillonSunday 13 Dec 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand – Sunday December 13th 2020

In this week’s instalment of Family Worship Duncan Barlow wonders which type of Christmas character different people connect with.

While there are plenty of Christmas characters who have developed over time, Duncan winds his way back to the first Christmas to discover more about the people we meet in the Christmas story.

Duncan Barlow is the pastor of the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley.  You can listen to Duncan’s message in the audio player above.

Duncan has been pastoring in Laidley and Hatton Vale for the past two years.  Prior to this he had worked in a number of church and missionary roles including a stint in Indonesia.

If you’re in the area, you are more than welcome to visit either of the congregations.  You can find more information about service times by clicking on the links above.

