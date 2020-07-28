 Esteban San Martin - Turn Your Frustrations Into Faith – 96five Family Radio

Esteban San Martin – Turn Your Frustrations Into Faith

By Justin RouillonTuesday 28 Jul 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday July 26th 2020

Frustration is a result of unfulfilled needs and unresolved problems.  It comes when we feel like we are not achieving our vision on this earth.

God has put in each of us a desire to build something – a church, a business, our family and so on.  Everything we do revolves around building something.

Today’s message was brought us by Pastor Esteban San Martin from Power Church in Eight Mile Plains.  He shares a message from the books of Ezra and Nehemiah in the Old Testament.

Pastor Esteban San Martin

You can find more messages from Pastor Esteban at the Power Church website.

