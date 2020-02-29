 Jason Brown - Just Chill Bro! [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Jason Brown – Just Chill Bro! [Audio]

By 96five Sunday 1 Mar 2020Family Worship

Family Worship On Demand – March 1st 2020

Jason Brown is the pastor of Your Church Brisbane, which is one of the city’s oldest churches having been founded in 1883.  He’s also a musician and songwriter, celebrating his Jamaican heritage under the banner of The Screamin’ Jamaican.

Jason Brown of Your Church Brisbane

This week on Family Worship Jason brings us a special message about not worrying, not being anxious, but bringing everything to God in prayer.  Or as one of his Kiwi friends put it – ‘just chill bro!’

If you’re in or around the city why not check out Your Church – they meet every Sunday at 10am and you can park for free in the Cathedral Place Underground Carpark.

Related Articles

Joe Kahn – The Message Of The Cross [Audio]

Family Worship Relaunch!

Family Worship Podcast: First Commandment

How to be happy in your own skin

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Jason Brown – Just Chill Bro! [Audio]

The Polls Say We’re a Generation Looking For Fame. That’s a Problem

Remembering June Dally-Watkins: Style Queen and Woman of Faith

Harrison Ford Taps Into His Vulnerable Side, in ‘Call of the Wild’ [Movie Review]

‘Anti-Slavery Housing’ Program Set to Help Some Of The 15,000 Modern-Day Slaves in Australia

Music For Messy Humans – We Are Messengers Keep It Real [Audio]

Developing Relationship Intelligence in Teens

Get Over Yourself!