Jason Brown - Just Chill Bro! [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – March 1st 2020

Jason Brown is the pastor of Your Church Brisbane, which is one of the city’s oldest churches having been founded in 1883. He’s also a musician and songwriter, celebrating his Jamaican heritage under the banner of The Screamin’ Jamaican.

This week on Family Worship Jason brings us a special message about not worrying, not being anxious, but bringing everything to God in prayer. Or as one of his Kiwi friends put it – ‘just chill bro!’

If you’re in or around the city why not check out Your Church – they meet every Sunday at 10am and you can park for free in the Cathedral Place Underground Carpark.