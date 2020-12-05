 John Robertson - Christmas Through God's Eyes – 96five Family Radio

John Robertson – Christmas Through God’s Eyes

The Christmas season is on us again, and John Robertson from Riverlife Baptist Church asks us to consider what this time of year looks like to God.

By 96five Sunday 6 Dec 2020

Family Worship Podcast – Sunday December 6th 2020

Have you ever thought about how God sees Christmas?  For many of us it’s a season of shopping, because ever since the wise men showed up with gifts for baby Jesus, people have been exchanging gifts at Christmas.

The Christmas season is on us again, and in this edition of Family Worship John Robertson from Riverlife Baptist Church at Seventeen Mile Rocks asks us to consider what this time of year looks like to God.

John Robertson is the Senior Pastor at Riverlife Baptist Church.

You can listen to John’s message in the audio player above.

The Riverlife mission is to turn spiritual seekers into fully committed followers of Jesus Christ, who in community actively seek to celebrate the life of God, cultivate personal growth in Christ, care about one another and communicate Christ to the world.

You can find out more about their service times and other ministries here.

