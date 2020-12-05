John Robertson - Christmas Through God's Eyes – 96five Family Radio

The Christmas season is on us again, and John Robertson from Riverlife Baptist Church asks us to consider what this time of year looks like to God.

By 96five Sunday 6 Dec 2020

Family Worship Podcast – Sunday December 6th 2020

Have you ever thought about how God sees Christmas? For many of us it’s a season of shopping, because ever since the wise men showed up with gifts for baby Jesus, people have been exchanging gifts at Christmas.

You can listen to John’s message in the audio player above.

