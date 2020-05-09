Lorraine Pfeffer - Mother's Day 2020 – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Mother’s Day 2020

This Mother’s Day looks quite different, with celebrations somewhat muted due to COVID-19 restrictions. But among the greetings via Zoom, FaceTime and Skype, we can still celebrate our Mums and how they’ve helped to shape our lives.

Lorrie Pfeffer is a mum, a pastor at Ashgrove Baptist Church in Brisbane’s inner north-west, and also the director of Ashgrove Community Care.

In this special Mother’s Day edition of Family Worship, Lorrie turns to the Psalms, with a reflection from Psalm 145.

As Lorrie puts it “Mother’s Day can evoke so many memories, some can be happy, some bittersweet, and for some the day can also bring deeply painful memories. Today is a day of celebration, not because mothers are perfect, but by giving weight to their positive influence on us.”

You can catch Ashgrove Baptist’s live stream every Sunday from 10am and 5:30pm. If you have young kids, check out the kid’s service streamed Sundays at 9:30am.

For many this pandemic season is one of struggle, whether through unemployment, reduced hours, or just the strain of isolation and loss of normality. You can reach out to the counselors at Ashgrove Community Care for professional counselling, accessible to all in the community.