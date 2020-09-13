Mark Elmendorp - Do You Need to go to Church? – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday September 13th 2020

Mark Elmendorp is the senior pastor at Emerge Church in Warner. In this edition of Family Worship, Mark asks the question – ‘do you need to go to church to be a Christian?’

You can listen to, or download Mark’s message in the audio player above.

Emerge Church is a multi-location church (1 church in 3 locations) based in the northern suburbs of Brisbane. Led by Pastors Mark and Nina Elmendorp, they are excited to talk about and display the life changing news of Jesus Christ through words and actions. Emerge Church have locations in Warner, Morayfield and Redcliffe.