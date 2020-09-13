 Mark Elmendorp - Do You Need to go to Church? – 96five Family Radio

Mark Elmendorp – Do You Need to go to Church?

By 96five Monday 14 Sep 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday September 13th 2020

Mark Elmendorp is the senior pastor at Emerge Church in Warner.  In this edition of Family Worship, Mark asks the question – ‘do you need to go to church to be a Christian?’

Pastors Mark & Nina Elmendorp.

You can listen to, or download Mark’s message in the audio player above.

Emerge Church is a multi-location church (1 church in 3 locations) based in the northern suburbs of Brisbane. Led by Pastors Mark and Nina Elmendorp, they are excited to talk about and display the life changing news of Jesus Christ through words and actions.  Emerge Church have locations in Warner, Morayfield and Redcliffe.

Related Articles

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

Duncan Barlow – When Will God Answer My Prayer?

Duncan Barlow – Palm Sunday: Supernaturally Natural

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Sexting: What to Do if It Happens to Your Child

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman Reunite for ‘Long Way Up’

The World’s First One Dollar Coin Designed to be Donated

Mark Elmendorp – Do You Need to go to Church?

When You Don’t Understand God

What to Do When Parents and Grandparents Disagree

Tandoori Chicken with Indian Green Chutney

You Need to Play More – Here’s Why