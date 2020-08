Family Worship – On Demand – August 23rd 2020

Matt Prater is the Senior Pastor of New Hope Church in Kelvin Grove. They’re located next to the Normanby Hotel, and their goal is to empty the pub and fill the church!

In this edition of Family Worship, Matt talks about Revival and how we can experience it in our lives.

Find out more about service times and outreaches of New Hope Church at their website, including the Kings Table Soup Kitchen which is an outreach to the Brisbane homeless community.