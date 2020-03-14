Matt Prater - What Is Your Influence? [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – March 15th 2003

Matt Prater is the pastor of New Hope Church in Kelvin Grove. The church is located in the old Sunny Queen Eggs building which is next to the Normanby Hotel. Their vision is to empty the pub and fill the church!

New Hope also operate the Kings Table Soup Kitchen, feeding the city’s homeless every Friday. They are always looking for volunteers to help out, so if have some free time on a Friday and want to help contact the church.

This week on Family Worship Matt asked the questions who are your influences, and what is your influence. He spoke of the influence each of us can be, not only in our community, but on the generations who will follow us.

New Hope Church meets every Sunday at 9:30am at 46 Kelvin Grove Rd, Kelvin Grove, so feel free to pop in if you’re looking for a church in the inner city.